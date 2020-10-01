Taco Bell Escapes Claim Of Toxic Food Container

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge tossed a woman's suit alleging Taco Bell sold her food in a carcinogenic container, agreeing with the fast-food chain that the suit's negligence claim is too vague. In her Wednesday order, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom permanently dismissed Ileana Echevarria's claims of breach of implied warranty, violation of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and unjust enrichment after Echevarria conceded that Taco Bell of America LLC raised valid arguments against them. The order also dismissed Echevarria's negligence claim but gave her until Oct. 14 to file an amended claim. The judge said she agreed with...

