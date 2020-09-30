No Class Cert. In Kia Shattering Sunroof Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday denied certification for a class of car owners who alleged that sunroofs on Kia Motors America Inc. vehicles are defective and prone to shattering, saying there are too many differences among the car models at issue for there to be a predominant class-wide issue. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland rejected the bid by Tom Kondash, who had sought to represent owners of Sorento, Sportage, Optima and Cadenza model cars made between 2011 and 2015, saying because his two expert witnesses did not provide reliable testimony, he couldn't point to a single defect that affected...

