TrueCar Investors' Website Revamp Inside Info Suit Tossed

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Wednesday tossed an investor suit asserting directors of internet car pricing business TrueCar concealed information that a partner's website revamp would harm auto sales as other investors used inside ties to unload stocks, saying a procedural problem sank the suit. In a 73-page memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard tossed the consolidated suit, saying the suing investors failed to show they should be excused from having to first go to the company's board to ask it to pursue litigation before they could assert derivative claims on behalf of the company. "The threshold issue in this case is...

