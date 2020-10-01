GM Dodges Suit Alleging Flex Fuel Car Defects

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action alleging General Motors concealed from consumers that its flex fuel vehicles cannot consistently run on 85% ethanol fuel, ruling the buyer did not sufficiently notify GM she believed they were in breach of a warranty before filing the suit. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker tossed Joli Reid's claims for breach of limited written warranty, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty of merchantability and deceptive trade practices with prejudice, and nixed a claim for fraud without prejudice. Judge Parker said the breach of warranty claims were dismissed because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS