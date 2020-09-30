Seagram Heiress Gets Nearly 7 Years In NXIVM Sex Cult Case

Law360, New York (September 30, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison stemming from her role in the leadership of purported sex cult NXIVM, which billed itself as a self-help organization but was allegedly a haven for forced labor and sex trafficking. Bronfman, who last year pled guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of a dead woman's identification, is the first defendant to be sentenced in the wide-ranging case against NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and others. Prosecutors say NXIVM was a pyramid scheme in which Raniere and others blackmailed and...

