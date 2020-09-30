Atlas Holdings Gets OK To Buy Printing Co. LSC In Ch. 11

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge gave private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC the go-ahead Wednesday to acquire LSC Communications Inc. after the printer told the court it had resolved objections by setting aside $7 million to cover unsecured claims. During the remote hearing, counsel for LSC told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane that the company has resolved all objections to the combined credit bid-cash offer, which is slated to resolve LSC's $221.8 million in term loan debt and its Chapter 11 expenses. LSC filed for Chapter 11 in April, saying it has been suffering from the long-term migration of the market...

