Israel Says Data Transfers To US Can't Rely On Privacy Shield

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Israel's Privacy Protection Authority has announced that data transfers from Israel to the United States can no longer rely on the Privacy Shield pact, after the European Court of Justice invalidated the popular EU-U.S. data transfer mechanism in July. The Israeli authority issued a press release confirming the move on Tuesday. Striking down the Privacy Shield in July in a decision known as Schrems II, Europe's high court cited concerns that the pact had failed to protect EU citizens from having their data intercepted by U.S. authorities. More than 5,300 companies had signed up to use the Privacy Shield to transfer...

