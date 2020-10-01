Billions In Military Aircraft Sales To Swiss May Benefit US Cos.

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved $14 billion worth of military aircraft sales to Switzerland, in deals that could land lucrative contracts for U.S. defense manufacturing giants such as Lockheed, Boeing and Raytheon. In approving the participation of U.S. companies in the sales, the State Department said Wednesday that the foreign military sales are for either 40 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, valued at $7.45 billion, or 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, valued at $6.58 billion, that will replace Switzerland's retiring Boeing F/A-18 aircraft and strengthen the country's self-defense capability. The benefit to U.S. companies will ultimately depend on Switzerland,...

