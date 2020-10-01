Calif. Court Revives Suit Lodged By Woman Kicked By Horse

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A woman who sued a stable after she was kicked by a spooked horse will get another chance to hold the stable liable for her injuries, a California state appeals court has ruled. The appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court's move to toss Shelly Plath's lawsuit against Palo Mar Stables, after deciding that there were some leftover factual issues. Although the appeals court agreed that stablegoers take on the risk of interacting with gigantic, excitable equines, Plath's claims that a barking dog caused the accident introduced the question of whether the stable left her more vulnerable. Whether or not...

