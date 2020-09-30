UBS, Bloomberg Strike Deal To End Data Misuse Row

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- UBS AG and Bloomberg Finance LP told a New York federal judge Wednesday that they've reached an undisclosed settlement to end competing contract claims over whether the bank breached licensing deals with Bloomberg by improperly redistributing proprietary financial market data. In a joint letter, the companies said they "have reached an agreement to resolve their dispute, and will be filing a stipulation of voluntary discontinuance together with this letter." The terms of the settlement were not included in the filing, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. UBS and Bloomberg began contracting with each other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS