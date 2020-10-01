Microsoft Faces Patent Suit Over 'Minecraft'

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has been hit with a lawsuit in Texas federal court that accuses it of infringing a virtual-world technology patent through the popular video game "Minecraft." Worlds Inc. filed a lawsuit on Sept. 25 alleging that Microsoft is infringing on Worlds' patent that covers a way to allow people to interact in a virtual world. The complaint alleges that "all of the steps of the asserted method claims were attributable to Microsoft through the activities of Minecraft's users." The patent-at-issue is U.S. Patent No. 8,082,501. "Our '501 patent is a fundamental building block to the functionality and success of numerous 3-D,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS