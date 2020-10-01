Helium Theft FCA Suit Against Kinder Morgan Gets Deflated

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan wasn't required to report or pay royalties to the government on helium produced while extracting carbon dioxide under federal leases, a Texas federal judge said in ending a whistleblower suit brought by an oil tycoon. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade on Wednesday threw out a False Claims Act suit brought by Grynberg Production Corp. that accused Kinder Morgan CO2 Co. of wrongfully swiping from the government helium that was commingled with carbon dioxide produced from the federal leases. The court said the claims from Grynberg Production, which is affiliated with frequent whistleblower plaintiff and oil tycoon Jack Grynberg, wrongly conflated...

