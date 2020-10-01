Time To Fix Human Rights Abuses In US Gov't Supply Chains

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Workers abroad face severe human and labor rights violations as they make goods for the U.S. government. According to a 2013 report from the New York Times, workers at apparel factories in Bangladesh, Thailand and Cambodia that supplied the U.S. government reported violence, chained fire exits, illegal wage confiscation, constant surveillance and child labor.[1] Unfortunately, this is not limited to the apparel industry, but is indicative of a larger problem: The federal government buys goods made in global supply chains where human and labor rights violations are commonplace.[2] In response to this problem, a new report from the New York University's...

