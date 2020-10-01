Shareholders Can't Fish Through Teva Texts, Judge Told

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals urged a Connecticut federal judge Wednesday not to allow shareholders to embark on a "radical fishing expedition" through a slew of company text messages, arguing that the bid for data will only draw the securities fraud class action in the wrong direction. According to the company's Wednesday opposition, the shareholders are mistakenly seeking a "treasure trove" of text messages first cited in a 2016 antitrust suit brought against six pharma giants by 20 state attorneys general over an alleged conspiracy to constrain the drug market. "Only through a crass distortion of the facts can plaintiffs seriously attempt to ask...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS