Ex-Inmates Seek Cert In Debit Card Fees Fight

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A group of former inmates asked an Oregon federal judge on Wednesday to certify them as a class in a suit claiming detention industry contractor Numi Financial's "fee-laden" pre-paid debit cards violate the Fifth Amendment and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. Danica Love Brown, who filed the putative class action in 2015, is seeking to represent a nationwide class of former inmates who were charged fees for using the pre-paid debit cards to access funds that were confiscated when they were taken into custody. The suit alleges that by charging monthly fees and other maintenance fees, Stored Value Cards, also known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS