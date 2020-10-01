Long Island Catholic Diocese Hits Ch. 11 Over Abuse Suits

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Rockville Centre filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, becoming the largest Roman Catholic diocese to say it needs the protection of the bankruptcy court to manage litigation and facilitate settlements with survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The filing comes on the heels of an extension of New York's Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations for civil actions related to childhood sexual abuse so victims could file suit until they turn 55. It also eliminated the statute of limitations for one year to allow victims to file claims...

