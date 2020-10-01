'Flex Belt' Maker Reaches $175K Deal On False Ad Claims

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The makers of the "Flex Belt" electric muscle stimulator have reached a $175,000 deal to settle a putative class action in California federal court alleging it falsely advertised the belt's effectiveness. In a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement filed Wednesday, which includes a promise from the company not to use the allegedly misleading slogans, named plaintiff Jane Loomis told the court that depending on the proportion of the class that enters a claim, each member can expect to receive between $15 and $45 from Slendertone Distribution Inc. in relief, or between 9.5% and 28% of the belt's cost....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS