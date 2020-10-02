Ill. Law On Train Crew Minimums Preempted By Fed Rules

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law that set a minimum size for freight train crews is preempted by the Federal Railroad Administration's decision not to impose minimum crew sizes, an Illinois federal judge has held. The FRA considered the issue for three years before deciding in May 2019 to withdraw its intention to regulate train crew sizes, and that action is sufficient enough to be considered an "order" that carries preemptive force under the Federal Railroad Safety Act, U.S. District Judge Edmund Chang said Wednesday. Judge Chang backed the Indiana Railroad Co. and two railroad associations that challenged an Illinois law passed in 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS