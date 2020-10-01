National Park Service Chief Appointment Is Illegal, Groups Say

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The current head of the National Park Service was illegally appointed without being confirmed by the U.S. Senate and must be removed immediately, environmental groups have told a D.C. federal judge. In August, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt assigned Margaret Everson to exercise the "delegable authority of the director" of the National Park Service. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Western Watersheds Project told the court on Wednesday that Bernhardt doesn't have the power to do that, because only Congress may install officials in the director position. The green groups' request follows a Montana federal judge's decision last week...

