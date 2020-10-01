Arkema Fully Cleared In Criminal Emissions Trial

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT) -- A Texas state judge on Thursday threw out remaining criminal charges against Arkema Inc. and the former manager of a plant accused of reckless chemical releases during Hurricane Harvey, cutting short a trial and finding that no evidence in the record supported the felony charges. A Texas state judge on Thursday cleared Arkema and a former plant manager of criminal charges they recklessly released chemicals during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Judge Belinda Hill heard about 45 minutes of argument from prosecutors before clearing former Crosby, Texas, plant manager Leslie Comardelle and the chemical company itself of the reckless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS