FCC Backs Off Of Net Neutrality Comment Challenge

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has withdrawn its appeal of a court order mandating it give The New York Times information on devices that were behind possible Russian interference in the comment phase of the agency's rulemaking process that culminated in the controversial rollback of net neutrality rules. In a document signed Friday but filed Monday, both the FCC and the Times notified the Second Circuit that the case would be withdrawn with prejudice. On Monday, the appeals court recognized the stipulation. "The stipulation is hereby 'so ordered,' the filing reads. The Times sued the FCC for details on the devices behind the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS