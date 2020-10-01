Pot Co. Ayr Invests $39M In Ohio And Pa. Cannabis Markets

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Ayr Strategies said Thursday that it purchased a cultivation facility in Ohio and picked up another growing and processing operation in Pennsylvania, a set of deals valued at $39 million. Ayr said it paid $18.2 million for a fully operational processing facility and 58,000-square-foot growing space currently under construction in Ohio. The firm paid $20.8 million, including $16.7 million in cash, for the processing and extraction facility in Pennsylvania. "These transactions and our expanded presence in four key cannabis markets places Ayr squarely among the top multistate operators in the U.S., and enables us to generate significant value for...

