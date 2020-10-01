NY Construction Union Boss Led Bribery Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other labor leaders were indicted in Manhattan federal court Thursday for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for helping the construction industry steer clear of union labor. Union President James Cahill was part of a group charged with racketeering, honest services fraud and conspiracy to violate the Taft-Hartley Act following a two-year, ongoing wiretap investigation, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, who announced the charges with federal prosecutors Thursday. "These union officials — who purported to be the ones looking out for workers and their rights...

