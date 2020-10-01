Lilis Energy Gets OK For $1.1M Employee Bonuses In Ch. 11

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved a $1.1 million employee bonus program Thursday for oil and gas driller Lilis Energy after the company reached a deal with its unsecured creditors to pay the compensation out of the proceeds of a planned Chapter 11 sale. During a hearing, debtor attorney George Howard of Vinson & Elkins LLP said Lilis had taken comments made by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur last week into continued negotiations with the official committee of unsecured creditors, and had come to agreement on changes to the order governing the key employee retention and key employee incentive plans. The committee...

