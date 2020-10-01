Berkshire Hathaway's RV Unit Wins Retaliation Jury Trial

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A jury vindicated a Berkshire Hathaway company in Indiana federal court Wednesday, rejecting a retaliation suit from a mobile home electrical worker who claimed his coworkers ridiculed him for being "unmanly." With U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty presiding, the South Bend jury rejected former Forest River worker Lacy Patton's allegations that his pay cut, job change, poor working conditions and eventual firing stemmed from his decision to report the harassment. Forest River is a Berkshire Hathaway unit that produces recreational vehicles. The verdict stems from a lawsuit that Patton, a single father of two who worked at Forest River's mobile home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS