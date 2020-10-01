Survey Shows Socially Conscious Metrics In Exec Pay Plans

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- More than a third of the 100 largest companies in the U.S. surveyed by Shearman & Sterling LLP use environmental, social and governance metrics in their incentive compensation plans, according to the survey from the firm. Shearman's 18th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, which was released Wednesday, said that while traditional metrics still dominate, more qualitative ESG factors have recently been incorporated into incentive compensation plans. The survey said the increased use of ESG metrics resulted from a number of forces, including institutional investors' focus on sustainability, shifting perceptions about the purpose of corporations and changes to the Internal Revenue...

