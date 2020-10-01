Pabst's Olympia Beer Ads May Be Misleading, Judge Says

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected Pabst Brewing Co.'s bid to toss a putative class action accusing it of falsely advertising that its Olympia Beer is brewed in Olympia, Washington, ruling that reasonable consumers may be deceived into thinking the suds are made there. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley rejected all of Pabst's arguments for dismissing the suit, including that its marketing for Olympia beer only evokes the "spirit" of the Northwest and does not say the beer is made there. The judge said the beer's marketing imagery that refers to the original Olympia brewery's location, including a cascading...

