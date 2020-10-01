Supermarket Co.'s Union Says Ch. 11 Contract Changes Unfair

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said Thursday he would wait to see what bids KB U.S. Holdings gets for a Chapter 11 sale of its assets before deciding if the grocery chain owner can cancel its union contracts, while the union promised to continue to fight the move on fairness grounds. At a video hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said he would wait another week and a half to see if offers KB receives for its Kings Food and Balducci's supermarkets or talks with the union will make the contract rejection unnecessary, while counsel for the union argued that he should...

