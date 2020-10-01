NJ Accountant Accused Of Destroying Real Estate Biz Docs

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A real estate consultant in a long-running fee dispute with Las Vegas developers sued their accountant Thursday in New Jersey federal court, claiming the accountant stymied collection efforts by concealing and destroying financial records. Plaintiff Russell L. Nype claimed Sam K. Spitz hid documents showing how David Mitchell and Barnet Liberman transferred at least $15 million to themselves from various entities during a stretch of time when Nype won a roughly $2 million Nevada judgment against their business after they refused to pay him for securing a development partner for a Las Vegas project. "Spitz's actions to destroy and conceal various...

