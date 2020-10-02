Seila Law Pushes For Rejection Of CFPB Demand At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The California law firm that successfully challenged the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the U.S. Supreme Court has told the Ninth Circuit that the agency is "mistaken" to think it can still enforce its administrative subpoena against the firm after the high court's ruling. In a brief dated Sept. 30, Seila Law LLC pressed for the appeals court to deny the CFPB's civil investigative demand, which was issued in 2017 as part of a debt-relief services probe and touched off a legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court last term in Seila Law v....

