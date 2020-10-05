High Court To Weigh States' Ability To Rein In Drug Middlemen

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over whether states can control the rates at which local pharmacies get reimbursed for drugs by health insurance plans, a case that could determine whether states can regulate pharmacy benefit managers without getting waylaid by federal benefits law. Local pharmacists call the case the most significant health care suit the high court will hear this term aside from the one that threatens the Affordable Care Act. The pharmacists say a loss for their side would give pharmacy benefit managers — the middlemen who reimburse pharmacies for drugs on insurers' behalf — a green light to put pharmacies that...

