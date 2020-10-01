Crypto Co. Boss Cops To Lying About $3.25M Transaction

Law360, New York (October 1, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man pled guilty to a fraud count in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, telling a judge he lied about owning a large amount of bitcoin before receiving a $3.25 million payment from an undisclosed client. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos set a Jan. 7 sentencing date for defendant Jon Barry Thompson, 49, who copped to a count of manipulating the price of a commodity at an open-court hearing where all wore masks as a safeguard against COVID-19. Thompson, who faces a theoretical maximum of 10 years in prison, told the judge he lied in July 2018 to convince a...

