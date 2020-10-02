Couples Win Class Cert. In ICE Marriage-Interview Arrest Case

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Maryland couples challenging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's practice of arresting unauthorized immigrants at their green card marriage interviews may proceed as a class, after a federal judge determined that differences in their legal circumstances don't override their identical goal. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel on Thursday accepted a bid from six couples at the center of the case to represent all Maryland-based couples in which noncitizen spouses have final orders of removal but are still present in the U.S., eligible for a provisional waiver that allows them to legally return to the country faster when they have to leave...

