Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says It Needn't Cover Defective Frying Pan Class Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. urged a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday to rule that it doesn't have to defend or indemnify Tristar Products Inc. in a suit alleging it sold defective nonstick frying pans, saying the underlying suit never alleged an accident, which is a precondition for coverage.

Evanston told U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson that the cookware buyers in the underlying proposed class action never alleged an accidental bodily injury or property damage, but only damage to Tristar's own products, coverage of which is expressly barred by the policy's exclusion.

The insurer said its policies include a "damage to your product"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!