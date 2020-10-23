WTO Reform Unlikely To Take Back Seat If Biden Is Elected

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Reform efforts at the World Trade Organization that were spurred by the Trump administration's hobbling of the Appellate Body will almost certainly be continued if Joe Biden is elected, but experts say the approach to the institution as a whole would likely be markedly different. President Donald Trump snagged the attention of U.S. trading partners last year when his administration blocked new appointments to the WTO Appellate Body, prompting member states to focus more fully on substantive reform efforts that analysts agree are long overdue. Despite the effectiveness of that strategy, it's not at all clear that the Trump administration is...

