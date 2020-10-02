What One Scrapped Opinion Might Say About Judge Barrett

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett authored a Seventh Circuit opinion last year that threatened to hurl corporate insurance policies into chaos, later quietly withdrawing it and adopting the lower court judgment she had previously overturned in an episode that stunned attorneys and raised questions about her judgment. Court watchers and insurance law experts said Judge Barrett's initial opinion in the obscure skirmish over a directors and officers liability insurance policy was certainly the product of a serious error. Several attorneys said that the quick withdrawal was either an encouraging display of willingness to correct a mistake or a...

