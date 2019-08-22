7th Circ. Withdraws Opinion Barring AIG Coverage For Emmis

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday withdrew a July ruling that found an AIG unit rightfully denied radio broadcasting company Emmis Communications Corp. coverage for a shareholder suit it had already reported to its previous insurer, letting stand a lower-court decision that Emmis is covered. The company's policy with AIG's Illinois National Insurance Co. contained an exclusion barring coverage for any losses in connection with claims of circumstances "as reported" under its previous policy with Chubb Insurance Co. The appellate court found in the now-withdrawn opinion that the phrase had no “discernable temporal limitations” and any claim Emmis reported to Chubb “at...

