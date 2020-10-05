Locke Lord To Pay $150K Over Bonus Discrimination Claims

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has agreed to a $150,000 deal with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve allegations that female associates received lower bonus amounts than their male counterparts at a Rhode Island office over a two-year period. The pay discrimination allegedly occurred from January 2012 to March 2014 while the Providence, Rhode Island, office was operated by Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP before Locke Lord finalized its acquisition of that firm in January 2015, according to an announcement Thursday by the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. Locke Lord agreed to pay the associates a total of $150,000, consisting of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS