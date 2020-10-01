Dems Urge Ga. Court To Fix Long Voting Lines Before Election

Law360, Atlanta (October 1, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta federal judge on Thursday said he's unsure if past problems at Georgia polling stations, including eight-hour waits to vote, justify forcing the state to make changes before the Nov. 3 general election. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown said during an in-person hearing that, though the Democratic Party of Georgia had done "a very good job" of highlighting the problems of previous elections, it hadn't necessarily proved the same will happen on Nov. 3, given changes state and local officials have made to the election process. The judge said that to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's test for weighing the burden...

