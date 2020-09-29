Ga. Told To Back Up Voting Machines With Paper Ballots

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Georgia must provide paper backups of updated voter information for the Nov. 3 election to reassure electors its malfunction-plagued digital system can be easily bypassed if necessary, an Atlanta federal judge ruled Monday. The Peach State had opposed as too burdensome the latest attempt by a handful of Georgia voters and election advocates to supplement its electronic voting machines with pen and paper, but U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said the supporting evidence was compelling. She said the last three statewide elections in Georgia, including the June 9 primaries and August runoffs, were marred by precinct device failures that disenfranchised voters...

