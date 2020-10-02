Industry Asks Justices To Free Carpet Makers From Ala. Case

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are lining up behind Georgia carpet manufacturers, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision by Alabama's high court that pollution claims can be heard in the state even though the conduct at issue occurred in Georgia. The U.S. Chamber, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and National Federation of Independent Business submitted a motion for leave to file an amici curie brief on Thursday. The groups support the manufacturers' attempt to upend a divided Alabama Supreme Court ruling allowing the businesses to be sued after a third party handled pollution that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS