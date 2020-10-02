Stitch Fix Slips Suit Alleging It Misled Investors On Growth

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed an investor lawsuit that claimed online personal styling service Stitch Fix hid stagnating client growth and lied about its national TV advertising, citing the investors' shifting allegations. Lead plaintiff Ganesh Kasilingam claimed Stitch Fix misled investors to believe the company was running national TV ads when in fact it had suspended the ads for 10 weeks, and misrepresented how many new clients it was bringing on. But U.S. District Judge James Donato granted Stitch Fix's October 2019 motion to dismiss largely because the investors changed their claims in between filing the complaint and their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS