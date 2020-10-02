Chevron Says Conviction Is Fair Game In $18B Award Fight

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. is fighting back against arguments that the Ninth Circuit must disregard the second forgery conviction of an Egyptian arbitrator relating to a "sham" $18 billion arbitral award, saying the Saudi heirs who won the award are wrongly trying to impugn the integrity of the Egyptian criminal proceedings. The oil giant on Thursday accused the heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Qarqani of attempting to "spin conspiracy theories out of whole cloth and grossly distort the record" in their request for the court to strike Chevron's notification last month of the August conviction of...

