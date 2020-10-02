High Court To Consider Credibility Of Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider if federal appeals courts must take an asylum-seeker's testimony at face value in the absence of an explicit determination from immigration court that the individual isn't credible, taking up a case Friday that divided the full Ninth Circuit. The justices agreed to review the Ninth Circuit's decision to revive a Chinese citizen's asylum case, after a 2-1 panel decision reversed the immigration court and found that the applicant, Ming Dai, did in fact have a credible fear of persecution in China based on his wife's forced abortion — despite also saying that he stayed in...

