GOP Vows COVID Infections Won't Slow Barrett Confirmation

Judge Amy Coney Barrett with President Donald Trump on Sept. 26, six days before Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Tuesday, two days before Lee tested positive for the coronavirus. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Top Senate Republicans said Friday that positive coronavirus tests for President Donald Trump and several key senators would not interfere with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court before Election Day, and the White House said the high court nominee had tested negative.The president disclosed that he and the first lady hadand planned to quarantine in a tweet about 1 a.m. Friday, less than six days after a White House event to announce Judge Barrett's nomination.Photographs from the mostly outdoor event show Trump went near Judge Barrett without a mask. She has not been with the president since then, a White House spokesman said, but she did meet this week with two Senate Judiciary Committee members who have since tested positive."Judge Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19 — she has tested negative," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email Friday, adding that her most recent negative test came Friday morning. "She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings and frequently wash[ing] hands."Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the judge's confirmation process remained on schedule."I talked to President Trump this morning," Graham told CNN on Friday morning. "The first thing he asked me is, 'How's the hearings going?' I said we're on track. We're going to start October the 12th. ... And we're going to work hard to get this wonderful conservative young lady talented beyond belief, Amy Barrett, on the Supreme Court."The hearings are not in danger even if some Republicans cannot appear in person; the committee's quorum rules only require a single senator present "for the purpose of taking down sworn testimony." However, the GOP could run into trouble if more than one member cannot physically attend the committee vote expected Oct. 22 and the final floor vote the following week.Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told radio host Hugh Hewitt he still expected a confirmation this month."I think we can move forward," he said Friday morning. "Our biggest enemy, obviously, is ... the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job."Judge Barrett spent much of the week meeting indoors with more than 30 senators, accompanied by top administration officials who are often near the president, including Vice President Mike Pence, whose spokesman said he tested negative Friday morning.On Tuesday, the nominee met with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Photographs showed they briefly stood close together without masks.Lee said Friday that he tested positive the previous day after experiencing allergy-like symptoms. The Judiciary Committee member said in a statement that he would work from home for 10 days — meaning he will return to the Senate for the first day of Judge Barrett's confirmation hearings Oct. 12.On Wednesday, the judge met with Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, another Republican on the Judiciary Committee. Tillis said late Friday that he, too, had tested positive and would quarantine for ten days, although he said he wasn't having any symptoms.Tillis and Lee both attended the White House announcement event; video showed Lee shaking hands and hugging multiple people without masks.It is not yet clear whether Judge Barrett will quarantine.Public health experts recommend a two-week quarantine after possible exposure. There could be concern even when people are frequently tested; rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than molecular tests whose results may take several days, meaning the faster tests have a higher chance of false negative results, according to Harvard Medical School.The judge was diagnosed with the coronavirus this summer and tested positive but has since recovered, the Washington Post reported Friday, citing "three officials familiar with her diagnosis." Scientists say past infection likely provides some immunity but don't know to what degree or for how long, according to Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health.After several days of meeting Republican senators, the judge had her first meeting with a Democrat on Thursday — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the only Democrat who voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Manchin has said he will vote against Judge Barrett's confirmation because of the proximity to the election.McConnell needs Republican senators healthy and available for Judge Barrett's confirmation vote, which is currently expected the week of Oct. 26."Every precaution needs to be taken, because we don't anticipate any Democratic support at all, either in committee or in the full Senate," he said in the radio interview. "Everybody needs to be in an all-hands-on-deck mindset."Unlike the White House, Congress does not have widespread preventative coronavirus testing. Two GOP senators tested positive earlier this year, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and about 10 others have spent at least a few days in quarantine after suspected exposures, according to GovTrack and NPR.McConnell did not address a question about the possibility of remote confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett.Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, argued against a remote confirmation hearing and said the new infections gave more reason to slow down the process."A virtual confirmation hearing for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench is not an acceptable substitute," they said in a joint statement. "Health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings. ... Otherwise this already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one."In recent months, the Judiciary Committee has had several confirmation hearings where district court nominees and some senators appeared by videoconference. The only two appeals court candidates who had hearings this year both appeared in personMcConnell also said he hopes to fill Judge Barrett's seat on the Seventh Circuit after she joins the high court, reiteratingof "leave no vacancy behind.""We have no vacancies at the moment for the first time in 40 years. I'd like to be able to still keep that pledge," he said.The majority leader has not explicitly said Judge Barrett will get confirmed before Election Day, but on Friday in Kentucky he said he was "planning on moving to the nomination as soon as it comes out of committee," which Graham forecasts between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26.It would beif the final vote comes before Nov. 3.If it doesn't, McConnell suggested he would seek to approve Judge Barrett during the lame-duck session regardless of the election's outcome."This Republican Senate was elected for a term that ends in January of next year. The president was elected for a four-year term that ends Jan. 20 of next year. There are no reduced constitutional prerogatives that during either of our tenures," the majority leader told Fox News late Thursday.GOP senators have almost unanimouslyto quickly replace theSen. Susan Collins of Maine is theshe'll vote against confirmation if the vote comes before Nov. 3, arguing it is too close to the election after the Senate GOP refused to consider President Barack Obama's selection following Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February 2016. McConnellis the same party controls the Senate and the White House.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.Update: This story has been updated with additional information.

