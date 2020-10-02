Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 1:19 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said early Friday, a jarring diagnosis for the nation's 74-year-old leader. President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House last week, announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The White House released a memo from the president's physician, Sean Conley, that said he had "received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus." "The President and the First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain...

