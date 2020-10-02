Barrett Tests Negative For Virus, Confirmation 'On Track'

Andrew Kragie By

Judge Amy Coney Barrett with President Donald Trump on Saturday, Sept. 26, six days before Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Top Senate Republicans said Friday that President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test would not interfere with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court before Election Day, and the White House said the high court nominee had tested negative.The president disclosed that he and the first lady had tested positive and planned to quarantine in a tweet about 1 a.m. Friday, less than six days after a White House event to announce Judge Barrett's nomination. Photographs from the mostly outdoor event show Trump went near Judge Barrett without a mask. She has not been with the president since then, a White House spokesman said."Judge Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19 — she has tested negative," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email Friday, adding that her most recent negative test came Friday morning. "She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings and frequently wash[ing] hands."The judge was diagnosed with the coronavirus this summer and tested positive but has since recovered, the Washington Post reported Friday, citing "three officials familiar with her diagnosis." Scientists say past infection likely provides some immunity but don't know to what degree or for how long, according to Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health.Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday that Judge Barrett's confirmation process remained on schedule."I talked to President Trump this morning," Graham told CNN . "The first thing he asked me is, 'How's the hearings going?' I said we're on track. We're going to start October the 12th. ... And we're going to work hard to get this wonderful conservative young lady talented beyond belief, Amy Barrett, on the Supreme Court."Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told radio host Hugh Hewitt he still expected a final confirmation vote this month."I think we can move forward," he said Friday. "Our biggest enemy, obviously, is ... the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job."It is not yet clear whether the nominee will quarantine. It's possible she was not in close contact with the president or others who have tested positive during a period when they might have been infectious.Public health experts recommend a two-week quarantine after possible exposure. There could be concern even in an environment like the White House where people are frequently tested. Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than molecular tests whose results may take several days, leaving a higher chance of false negative test results, according to Harvard Medical School.Judge Barrett has spent much of this week meeting with several dozen senators indoors, accompanied by top administration officials who are often near the president, including Vice President Mike Pence, whose spokesman said he tested negative Friday morning.All the senators the judge has met with were Republicans until Thursday, when the nominee met with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the only Democrat who voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Manchin has said he will vote against confirmation this time because of the proximity to the election.Photographs show the judge and GOP senators mostly did not wear masks but largely stayed at least six feet apart, as public health experts recommend. Unlike the White House, Congress does not have widespread coronavirus testing.McConnell said he needs Republican senators healthy and available for Judge Barrett's confirmation vote, which is currently expected between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30."Every precaution needs to be taken, because we don't anticipate any Democratic support at all, either in committee or in the full Senate, and therefore, everybody needs to be in an all-hands-on-deck mindset," he said in the radio interview Friday.Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who was at Saturday's White House event, said Friday that he tested positive the previous day after experiencing allergy-like symptoms. The Judiciary Committee member said in a statement that he would work from home for 10 days — meaning he will return to the Senate for the first day of Judge Barrett's confirmation hearings Oct. 12.Two GOP senators tested positive earlier this year, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and about 10 others have spent at least a few days in quarantine after suspected exposures, according to GovTrack and NPR.McConnell did not address a question about the possibility of remote confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett.Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, quickly argued against a remote confirmation hearing and said the new infections gave more reason to slow down the process."A virtual confirmation hearing for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench is not an acceptable substitute. All circuit court nominees have appeared in person during the pandemic, and there is far more at stake for the American people with this Supreme Court nomination," they said in a joint statement. "Health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings. ... Otherwise this already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one."In recent months, the Judiciary Committee has had several confirmation hearings where district court nominees and some senators appeared by videoconference. The only two appeals court candidates who have had hearings this year both appeared in person in McConnell also said he hopes to replace Judge Barrett on the Seventh Circuit after she joins the high court, noting his motto of "leave no vacancy behind.""We have no vacancies at the moment for the first time in 40 years. I'd like to be able to still keep that pledge," he said.The interviewer, a conservative radio host who closely follows judicial nominations, said the position should go to Kate Todd , a deputy White House counsel and U.S. Chamber of Commerce alum who was in the running for the Supreme Court vacancy.If Judge Barrett is confirmed before Election Day, it will be the fastest Supreme Court confirmation process since 1981 GOP senators have almost unanimously supported McConnell and Graham's plan to quickly replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the only Republican to say she'll vote against confirmation if the vote comes before Nov. 3, arguing it is too close to the election after the Senate GOP refused to consider President Barack Obama's selection following Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February 2016. McConnell says the difference now is the same party controls the Senate and the White House.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.Update: This story has been updated with additional information.

