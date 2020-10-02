GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new guidance says companies that learn a worker has died after catching COVID-19 on the job must report that fatality quickly, and the Association of Corporate Counsel endorsed an oath for in-house leaders to recommit to ethical conduct. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ OSHA Says Employers Must Promptly Report Coronavirus Deaths Employers that learn a worker has died after catching COVID-19 on the job have eight hours to report that fatality to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety watchdog said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS