OneWeb Gets OK For Debt Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday approved OneWeb Global's equity swap Chapter 11 plan, which the company said will put it on course to resume building its internet satellite network and emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the plan after counsel for OneWeb said it had the "overwhelming" support of both secured and unsecured creditors and that all challenges to the plan had been resolved. London-based OneWeb was founded in 2015 to build and launch a network of small, low-Earth orbit satellites to provide worldwide high-bandwidth internet...

