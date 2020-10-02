California Beats Nationwide's PTO Suit Over 'Conjecture'

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge Friday threw out Nationwide Mutual's suit looking to ensure that California's labor commissioner doesn't apply Golden State law to its paid time off plan, finding its "conjecture" on what the state might do in the future wasn't enough to keep the case in court. U.S. District Judge James L. Graham said in his order that there was no "case or controversy" in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. brought against Julie Su, the secretary of California's Labor Workforce Development Agency. Nationwide's April 2019 suit alleged that the LWDA was wrongly trying to...

